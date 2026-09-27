SpaceX vs. Tesla: Which Will Be the Largest Company at the End of 2027?

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are two Elon Musk-led companies. As of now, SpaceX leads with a market cap of around $1.95 trillion, while Tesla sits at $1.5 trillion. These two are both incredible businesses, but there are more than a fair share of investors who believe they're incredibly overvalued. On the flip side, there have even been discussions of these two merging.

Determining which company will be bigger by the end of next year is a moot point if they decide to merge. However, if they don't, which one has a better chance of being larger by the end of next year?

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