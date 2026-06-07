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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.06.2026 13:08:00
SpaceX vs Anthropic: Here's Which Mega-IPO I'm More Likely to Buy
We're in uncharted territory when it comes to IPOs. Prior to 2026, the largest IPO in U.S. history was Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), which raised about $25 billion in late 2024 at a market capitalization of roughly $230 billion.This year, there's a possibility we'll see not one but three companies with trillion-dollar valuations when their shares start trading. SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI are all expected to go public before the end of the year, and the trio could raise $240 billion at a combined valuation of more than $4 trillion.SpaceX is furthest along in the process. It has already made its S-1 filing public, and its shares are expected to start trading on June 12 at a valuation of about $1.77 trillion. Anthropic is the next in line, having recently filed a confidential S-1, indicating that we're within a few months of its public debut.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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