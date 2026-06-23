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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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23.06.2026 10:02:00

SpaceX vs Palantir Stock: 1 May Offer You a Significantly Bigger Gain, According to Wall Street.

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have each offered investors gains, but across different timeframes. SpaceX launched its initial public offering, the world's biggest, and made its market debut on June 12. From its opening price of $150, it's climbed 23%. As for Palantir, it's benefited from investors' interest in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in recent years. Over the past three, it's soared more than 600%.These companies may continue to benefit from the AI boom -- it's key to remember that even though SpaceX's name refers to space-oriented business, the company also has an AI unit. Will Palantir and SpaceX both offer you explosive returns in the year to come? Not necessarily. One of these stocks might deliver a significantly bigger gain than the other, according to Wall Street. Let's check out the details, starting with a look at each business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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