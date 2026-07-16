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16.07.2026 10:02:00
SpaceX vs the "Magnificent Seven": Which Is the Better Buy?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was one of the most sought-after stocks on the planet last month. SpaceX launched the world's biggest initial public offering -- an operation that was largely oversubscribed -- and went on to see high demand in its first days of trading. From its offer price of $135 to its peak of $225 on June 16, it rose more than 65%. And after the exercise of an overallotment option, SpaceX raised a whopping $85 billion. The tech giants known as the "Magnificent Seven" also have experienced glory days, but over a longer period. These companies led the S&P 500's gains during the past three years amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Each of these players has seen their shares advance in the double- or triple-digits over that time. So now, you may be wondering whether you should invest in SpaceX or the members of the "Magnificent Seven." Let's check out which is a better option.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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