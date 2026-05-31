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31.05.2026 02:18:00
SpaceX Wants Even More Profits Ahead of Its IPO
SpaceX has picked June 12 as its IPO date. Even before the initial public offering happens, however, SpaceX is laying the foundations for becoming the most profitable space company in history. As I reported in March, SpaceX raised the price on Falcon 9 launches for the fourth time, to $74 million, a 21% increase over the original price. That's a significant price hike, but despite what you might think, rocket launches have become a smaller and smaller part of SpaceX's business over time.SpaceX today is much more of a Starlink company than a rocket company. And as it just so happens, SpaceX's latest round of price hikes is happening at Starlink.Image source: SpaceX.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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