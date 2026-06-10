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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.06.2026 03:45:00
SpaceX Wants to Make Human Civilization "Multiplanetary." Here's What That Means for Its Upcoming IPO.
The SpaceX IPO (initial public offering) is expected to take place on June 12. The company's public debut is expected to break records. Reports suggest that SpaceX is targeting a $1.77 trillion valuation, with hopes to raise up to $75 billion in fresh capital.It's hard to put SpaceX into a box. While most laypeople see the company as a rocket stock, it's also a satellite stock. The company's biggest money maker is currently its Starlink internet service.But SpaceX is even more than just a rocket and satellite company. Most of all, the company hopes to become one of the largest AI stocks on the planet. Just take a look at the company's claimed total addressable markets (TAMs) as described in its recent IPO prospectus: "We believe we have identified the largest actionable total addressable market in human history. We estimate that our quantifiable TAM is $28.5 trillion." A whopping $26.5 trillion of that $28.5 trillion total is related exclusively to AI. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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