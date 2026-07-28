Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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28.07.2026 11:35:00
SpaceX Will Give Investors Big News on Aug. 4. Here's What a $10,000 Investment Could Be Worth on Aug. 5.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), otherwise known as SpaceX, went public last month in the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever, sliding into the top 10 most valuable companies in the country. It briefly overtook Amazon after crossing $225 per share, up from its $135 IPO price tag, but even as SpaceX falls below that price, it remains the seventh-most-valuable company in the U.S., ahead of Meta Platforms.Unfortunately for IPO investors, SpaceX stock is now 43% off its highs. Does that create a buying opportunity for new investors? The company will report second-quarter results on Aug. 4, its first earnings report as a public company. What makes this report unique is that, under the IPO's structure, insiders will be able to sell a portion of their shares two days after it's released.Let's see how that might impact the stock and what a $10,000 investment might be worth the day after the report.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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