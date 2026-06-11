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11.06.2026 12:05:00
SpaceX Will Have Its IPO Tomorrow: 12 Things Retail Investors Should Know
The SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) is nearly here, and there couldn't be more hype. The company has captivated the market as a pioneer of the space economy. It is expected to start trading under the ticker SPCX on the Nasdaq Composite on June 12.The company's founder and CEO, Elon Musk, also has a cultlike following from the companies he has founded and his status as the richest person in the world, with the potential to become the world's first trillionaire.SpaceX is expected to be the largest IPO ever. The company will likely raise at least $75 billion at a valuation of $1.78 trillion. It's a huge day for the market and retail investors, who will get to play an outsize role in the IPO. Here are 12 things they should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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