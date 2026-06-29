Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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29.06.2026 21:13:19
SpaceX Will Join the Nasdaq-100 on July 7. Here's What a $10,000 Investment Could Be Worth in December, According to History.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) went public early this month with a record-setting debut. The company raised $85.7 billion in all and ended its first day of trading at a record market cap of $2.1 trillion, the highest-ever for a company just out of the starting gate. The stock has been volatile since its historic debut and currently trades near the roughly $161 price it commanded at the end of its first day of trading.Investors have a new reason to be bullish. After the market close on Friday, Nasdaq announced that SpaceX would be added to the Nasdaq-100 beginning on July 7, marking one of the quickest ever additions to the high-profile index. This follows changes to the inclusion criteria, which were updated just last month. The Nasdaq-100 tracks the performance of the roughly 100 largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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