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17.06.2026 11:06:00
SpaceX Will Surpass Amazon and Microsoft on Its Way to a $3 Trillion Valuation, According to One Wall Street Analyst
Overseas oil giant Saudi Aramco has officially been dethroned. On Friday, June 12, Elon Musk's SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public and nearly tripled the all-time capital raise for an initial public offering (IPO), raising $75 billion. Its $2.1 trillion market cap at the end of its first trading session slots in this artificial intelligence (AI) and space infrastructure conglomerate as the seventh-largest public company on U.S. exchanges.However, the SpaceX story is just getting started, according to Wall Street's biggest SpaceX bull, Rob Chang, who sees Musk's company surpassing Amazon and Microsoft.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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