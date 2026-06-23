NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.06.2026 13:06:00

SpaceX Will Surpass Nvidia and Become Wall Street's Most-Valuable Public Company by the End of Next Year, According to One Wall Street Analyst

Less than two weeks ago, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) and space economy goliath, Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX)(NASDAQ: SPCX), cemented its name in Wall Street's record books by raising $75 billion with its initial public offering (IPO). This nearly tripled the IPO capital raise by the previous recordholder, Saudi Aramco.But according to one highly optimistic Wall Street analyst, SpaceX isn't done rewriting history. Based on a new Street-high price target assigned to SpaceX late last week, it could leapfrog the face of the AI revolution, Nvidia, by the end of 2027.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten