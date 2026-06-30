Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
30.06.2026 23:07:00
SpaceX Won't Be Free-Cash-Flow Positive Until 2029 and It's Already Taking on $25 Billion in Debt. Here's What That Means for Your Investment.
Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering (IPO) has given investors access to a company that combines rocket launches, satellite broadband, mobile connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. However, although SpaceX has one of the strongest positions in the global space economy, it is still expected to burn cash for years.Image source: Getty Images.S&P Global Ratings, part of S&P Global, expects elevated capital spending to keep SpaceX's free cash flow negative through 2029, even after its blockbuster IPO. Hence, the company's growth story depends on when its other businesses become profitable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Conversant Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.