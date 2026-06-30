Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.06.2026 23:07:00

SpaceX Won't Be Free-Cash-Flow Positive Until 2029 and It's Already Taking on $25 Billion in Debt. Here's What That Means for Your Investment.

Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering (IPO) has given investors access to a company that combines rocket launches, satellite broadband, mobile connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. However, although SpaceX has one of the strongest positions in the global space economy, it is still expected to burn cash for years.Image source: Getty Images.S&P Global Ratings, part of S&P Global, expects elevated capital spending to keep SpaceX's free cash flow negative through 2029, even after its blockbuster IPO. Hence, the company's growth story depends on when its other businesses become profitable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Conversant Inc

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.