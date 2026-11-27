Renew Holdings PLCShs Aktie
WKN: 864291 / ISIN: GB0005359004
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27.11.2026 11:06:00
SpaceX's AI Business Is Now Nearly Half of Revenue. Here's What Happens to the Stock if Google and Anthropic Both Renew.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has rapidly orchestrated a pivot that has seen its core focus shifting to artificial intelligence (AI) services. While the company made its name as a provider of orbital launches utilizing reusable rocket technologies and its Starlink satellite-based communication services, AI has already become the biggest sales driver for the overall company.
In the third quarter, SpaceX's super intelligence segment accounted for $7.56 billion of the company's total $14.58 billion in revenue. While the large majority of the company's super intelligence reporting unit generates sales from artificial intelligence services, it also included roughly $538 million in advertising revenue primarily from the X social media platform in the quarter. Even after backing out the contribution from advertising, the super intelligence unit still accounted for roughly 48% total revenue in the quarter.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|252,35
|0,24%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|250,35
|0,36%
|Anthropic
|83,94
|8,28%
|Renew Holdings PLCShs
|11,60
|1,75%
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