Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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22.06.2026 21:38:00
SpaceX's First Earnings Report Is Coming. Here Are the 4 Most Important Things to Watch
Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, has not officially announced when its first earnings report as a public company will be released, but it's likely to come in late July or early August. Several sources have speculated an Aug. 6 earnings release, but this is unconfirmed at this point.SpaceX has a market capitalization of more than $2.4 trillion as of this writing, and many investors are torn between the sky-high valuation metrics and the stock's long-term growth potential. It's fair to say that, regardless of the exact date, SpaceX's second-quarter earnings could be one of the most anticipated reports of the entire summer.With that in mind, when SpaceX's earnings are released later this summer, here are the five numbers I'll be most eager to see.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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