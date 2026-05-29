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WKN: A0F6CY / ISIN: JP3174050009
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29.05.2026 15:00:00
SpaceX's Growth Story Is All About Rockets and AI, but This Is What's Driving Its Business Right Now
The growth opportunities in space travel and artificial intelligence (AI) are undoubtedly major reasons investors are bullish on the upcoming SpaceX IPO. Elon Musk, the CEO behind Tesla, is going to allow investors to finally own a share of his popular aerospace and AI company, potentially as early as June 12, when its shares are expected to go public.While rockets and possible travel to Mars often make headlines when talking about SpaceX, it's a different area of the company's business that actually fuels it and generates profits: Starlink.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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