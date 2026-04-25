Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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26.04.2026 01:05:00
SpaceX's IPO Is Imminent. Here Is One Space Stock Soaring as a Result.
Late last month, news of SpaceX filing to go public caused a number of space stocks to jump.Elon Musk's rocket company is perhaps the single most hotly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in the world right now, and it could be valued at as much as $1.75 trillion.You and I can't buy shares in it yet, at least not directly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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