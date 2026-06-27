WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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27.06.2026 20:30:00
SpaceX's Out-of-This-World Plan Has Flaws. That Bodes Well for This Terrestial Stock.
Whether you think Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX), commonly known as SpaceX, is fairly valued at $2 trillion or not, there's no denying its plans are ambitious.SpaceX plans to dominate the AI computing market by putting data centers into outer space. Admittedly, this would solve a bunch of problems. Unfortunately, it would also likely cause a whole host of new ones.If SpaceX is unable to pull it off, one sector is likely to be a big winner. Here are the flaws in SpaceX's "out-of-this-world" plan, and the surprising "down-to-earth" company likely to benefit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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