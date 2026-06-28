Stream Aktie
WKN DE: A0MJ2W / ISIN: JP3399760002
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28.06.2026 22:05:00
SpaceX's Starfall Could Open a Brand-New Revenue Stream Beyond Rockets and Starlink. Is That Enough to Change the Bull Case?
In 1873, Jules Verne's novel Around the World in 80 Days became his first international success. The seemingly impossible prospect of circumnavigating the entire world in so short a timespan captured the global imagination. That's because only a few years prior, it was impossible. It was only doable thanks to three engineering feats: the completion of the Suez Canal and the U.S. transcontinental railroad in 1869, and the linking of the Indian railways in 1870. Now Elon Musk is proposing a new engineering feat that we might call Around the World in 80 Minutes. Is it a game changer for his Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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