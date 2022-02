SpaceX's Starlink Has a Price Problem

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just seven years since it was first announced, SpaceX's Starlink has evolved to become the world's biggest (by number of satellites) and most popular satellite broadband internet system, with plans to offer service worldwide.With 145,000 customers, Starlink may not be the biggest in terms of customer base. (Hughesnet has more than 1 million customers, and even Viasat's customer base tops Starlink's by several times). But Starlink has grown 14-fold in just its first year of operation, making it easily the fastest-growing internet satellite service in the world -- and convincing management that the time will soon come to IPO Starlink. And yet Starlink is in trouble.