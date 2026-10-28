Starlink Aktie
WKN DE: STAR01 / ISIN: US0000STAR01
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28.10.2026 20:48:01
SpaceX’s Starlink Just Added 1.6 Million Customers. But That’s Not the Best News
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) announced its third-quarter results on Oct. 20, and Wall Street was impressed. The company's revenue of $14.6 billion was up 161% year over year, coming in well ahead of analyst estimates. The company also reported a net profit of $4.4 billion, significantly higher than the year-ago net loss of $1.1 billion. SpaceX's strong performance was partly due to its connectivity segment, and this unit is showing promising signs investors shouldn't ignore.
Image source: Getty Images.
SpaceX's Starlink business provides satellite-based internet connectivity services through a network of Low Earth Orbit satellites. The company has especially targeted customers in underserved areas, at least so far.
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