Something Holdings Aktie

Something Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: JP3322960000

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14.11.2026 01:15:01

SpaceX’s Starship Just Did Something for Only the 2nd Time. Saturday Could Be Even Bigger.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (NASDAQ:SPCX) Starship Flight 15 lifted off from Starbase, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 13, at 5:47 p.m. ET in the company's attempt to pull off a "double-catch" of both stages of its Starship rocket for the first time.

But after a clean separation in the upper atmosphere, the lower half -- a Super Heavy booster -- was diverted off the coast, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico, after which it burst into flames. The company has not shared details of the issue encountered.

While that kept the mission from achieving complete success, Starship — the upper stage — successfully reached orbit at 6:13 p.m. ET. That's only the second time the company's pulled that off, with SpaceX's Dan Huot calling it "a really great moment" on Flight 15's livestream.

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