SpaceX's Starship Just Reached Orbit For The First Time. Is it Lift-Off Time For The Stock?

For the first time, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) has put a Starship in orbit. The rocket reached low-earth-orbit (LEO) and successfully delivered a payload of 26 next-generation satellites on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026 after launching from Starbase Texas.

It's a big deal and a major step forward for a rocket that, until now, has only released satellites on a path that brought them back to Earth. This was Starship's 14th test flight, and while generally successful, there were still several reminders that this was indeed a test flight and the program is still in development.

Shortly after the two sections of the rocket separated, one of the ship's engines shut down early before reaching orbit. SpaceX initially said it would bring the rocket back to earth, but decided to continue.

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