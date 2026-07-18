FLIGHT HOLDINGS Aktie
WKN DE: A0JD4Q / ISIN: JP3826280004
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18.07.2026 12:20:01
SpaceX's Unlucky Flight 13 Fails to Launch Starship. Can the Stock Survive Yet Another Delay?
It was the most important day for Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) – commonly known as SpaceX – since its IPO: the 13th test launch of the Starship megarocket that forms the cornerstone of Elon Musk’s plans for continued space launch dominance.But it ended with a whimper and not a bang.As the countdown timer hit zero, after the engines had already ignited, the launch was scrubbed. That left the massive rocket – and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s grand ambitions – in limbo yet again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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