WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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20.07.2026 15:59:21
Spain won the World Cup, but Donald Trump 'cast a shadow'
Though Donald Trump mostly stayed clear of stadiums, the World Cup may influence the US midterm elections. DW looks at the political implications of "the most successful sporting event maybe in the history of the world."Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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