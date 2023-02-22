Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.02.2023 18:00:00

Spanish Army (SP Army) use Robotican's Rooster hybrid drone system to scan and clear buildings in military exercise

TOLEDO, Spain, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotican's hybrid drone system, the Rooster, successfully performed a building scan-and-clear mission for the Spanish armed forces during an exercise that simulated a hostile urban environment, efficiently providing vital information and real-time video for intelligence assessment.

Robotican's semi-autonomous ISR system

Telefónica Ltd. collaborated with Robotican during the Foro 2E+i - Fuerza 2035 military exercise (Foro 2E+i - Fuerza 2035 2022 in Toledo, Spain). The event included the Spanish armed forces executing ground drills against enemy positions in a building while using the Robotican Rooster. The SPF company scanned and cleared the buildings as part of a breaching maneuver to penetrate the compound while keeping forces out of harm's way.

While the company physically secured the bottom floor, the Rooster, controlled by a Robotican operator located two kilometers away, scanned the upper floors and relayed real-time intelligence to the forces on the ground. In a second scenario, the team deployed the Rooster through a hole in the building's roof and scanned the building while the company waited for the signal to begin its assault.

The Rooster is a revolutionary, safe and easy-to-operate hybrid system for indoor and underground unmanned reconnaissance missions. The combination of ground robotics and drone capabilities provides a rapidly deployable platform with long-endurance capabilities to support indoor missions. Mesh communication increases effectiveness in underground and communication-denied areas. Additional payloads can be mounted on the Rooster to meet the diverse end-user requirements of modern militaries, special forces, first responders, HLS (homeland security) forces, and commercial organizations. Thanks to its flexible cage, the Rooster is capable of rolling over all types of terrain and flying over obstacles, staircases, furniture, or through windows. The cage prevents any damage to the drone caused by in-flight collisions with structural obstacles.

Robotican specializes in developing and manufacturing autonomous robotics and drones for challenging operational needs, with proven results. Since 2013, the company has supplied unique, creative robots and drones to the defense, HLS, and civilian sectors.

PR Contact:
Shmaya Bender
Business Development
shmaya.bender@robotican.net

Johnny Carni
VP Marketing
Johnny.Carni@robotican.co 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006745/Robotican.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spanish-army-sp-army-use-roboticans-rooster-hybrid-drone-system-to-scan-and-clear-buildings-in-military-exercise-301753238.html

SOURCE Robotican

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX mit leichten Gewinnen -- Wall Street fester erwartet -- Chinas Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnet derweil leichte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen werden vorbörslich höher taxiert. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruhte derweil.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen