Spanish lessons are booming on Tutorful as tourist travel restrictions set to ease

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spain will stop an enforced quarantine of arrivals as of 1 July, contributing to the breakout number of UK searches on Google for questions relating to 'When can I travel again?'.

Despite Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggesting that it was unlikely that people in the UK would be able to go on foreign summer holidays this year, several airlines have announced plans to resume flights and holidays to European destinations. This includes a full service from Jet2 on 1 July, and 40% of Ryanair flights on the same date.

Jet2 flies from Manchester to 14 locations in Spain, including Alicante, Malaga, the Balearic Islands, and the Canary Islands.

14 day quarantine restrictions are expected to stay in place for travellers returning to the UK from overseas destinations, based on current guidance.

The Metro reported that 81% of people are said to be looking forward to a holiday abroad when travel restrictions are loosened, with Spain the most popular destination for would-be travellers. The tourism sector in Spain provides more than 12% of the country's GDP; normally attracting 80 million tourists a year.

Travel expert Juliet Kinsman believes that in the future, we will travel better. She recently said: "we'll spend more time planning, prepping and squeezing the most out of the anticipation."

This is a trend that a Sheffield based company is analysing as they have seen signs of this within their recent customer bookings. Tutorful, who operates an online classroom environment, noticed a marked spike in the number of language lessons during April and into May.

Mark Hughes, CEO at Tutorful, explained: "We've recorded a huge jump in our online language lessons on https://tutorful.co.uk/, with Spanish taking the top spot. There were four times as many Spanish classes taking place on our platform in April than in March, with the majority of students stating they were looking to learn a new skill."

He added: "Only 4% of the UK's adult population report that they speak Spanish well enough to hold a conversation; a skill that would open up the possibility of getting off the beaten path, instead of socially distancing whilst sunbathing on a popular beach. Either way, travellers who decide to learn a new skill will surely benefit from more meaningful travel whether in a resort or somewhere more remote."

Further information

Tutorful uses their own online classroom which has been used for more than 100,000 lessons.

The classroom allows students to speak to their tutor in real-time by using the video and audio functions, encouraging the use of conversation, body language and hand gestures to build a relationship and get to know one another.

Tutors are able to use the live chat function to give instructions, and share additional resources and files through the document share function. Both tutor and student can use the interactive whiteboard and a range of drawing tools to explain, work out and describe what they are talking about. From diagrams to highlighting, the two-way canvas allows for clarity during the lesson, and afterward as a downloadable pdf.

After each lesson a cashless and convenient payment is taken, allowing you to focus on learning rather than worrying about money.

SOURCE Tutorful