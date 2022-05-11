AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) ("SPAR", "SPAR Group" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of merchandising and marketing services, today announces that it will release its fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022, before the market opens. Following the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet the same day beginning at 11:00am Eastern.

By Phone: Dial 1-877-270-2148 at least 10 minutes before the call and ask to be joined into the SPAR Group call. A replay will be available through May 23rd by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and using the conference ID: 9679454#.

By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of SPAR Group's Investor Relations website at https://investors.sparinc.com/events-and-presentations. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world's leading manufacturers and retail businesses. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper

smartin@threepa.com or pkupper@threepa.com

214-616-2207

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spar-group-inc-announces-timing-of-fiscal-2022-first-quarter-results-301544198.html

SOURCE SPAR Group, Inc.