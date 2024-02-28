|
28.02.2024 14:58:18
Spar Nord issues Tier 2 capital
|Company announcement no. 16
With reference to Company Announcement no. 14 of 26 February 2024, it is hereby announced that Spar Nord has entered into an agreement with a number of professional investors to issue Tier 2 capital for an amount of DKK 500 million with a maturity of 8 June 2034 and with the option for the Bank to prepay the loan no sooner than 8 June 2029 (subject to regulatory approval).
The Tier 2 capital (DK0030537923) will be issued with 8 March 2024 as the value date and will until 8 June 2029 have a floating coupon of 3m CIBOR plus 255 basis points. The notes will be listed on Euronext in Dublin.
The issue was completed with Nykredit as arranger and Nykredit and Spar Nord as Joint Bookrunners.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
Attachment
