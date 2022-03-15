SPARC Holding Company Completes Purchase of Design Integrated Technology (DIT), Names Kevin Noone as New President

WARRENTON, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARC Holding Company, located in Warrenton, Virginia, has completed the acquisition of Design Integrated Technology (DIT), a leading manufacturer of High Viscosity Industrial Mixers & Propellant Testing Equipment, also located in Warrenton Virginia.

DIT was formed in October of 1988 to design and manufacture Helicone Mixers, Pressure Vessels, and Solid Propellant testing equipment. The Helicone mixer line has been in production for over 55 years and lends itself to a variety of applications utilized in many industries worldwide including propellants and bio-absorbable polymers used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Mr. Kevin Noone has been appointed as the new president of DIT. Kevin joins DIT from Aerojet Rocketdyne where he was the Director of Supply Chain and brings a wealth of experience from his 45 years of working in the defense and manufacturing industry.

"Kevin is well suited to assume leadership of DIT, continue the past record of success, and lead the company to new and greater pursuits", said Dr. Patrick Hewitt, CEO of SPARC Holding Company. "I welcome Kevin and DIT into the SPARC family".

"After working in industry in numerous roles and positions, I am excited to join and lead the DIT team to growth and expansion of our existing capabilities," Noone said. "I welcome the challenge and am anxious to apply my experience in the defense industry to a commercial venture".

About DIT

DIT is a leading manufacturer of High Viscosity Industrial Mixers & Propellant Testing Equipment, including an inventory of refurbished and rental mixers in stock. For more information, visit http://www.ditusa.com or contact: DIT, 1 (540) 349-9425, dit@ditusa.com

About SPARC Holding Company

The SPARC Holding Company portfolio now includes DIT as well as SPARC Research, an aerospace engineering and manufacturing company, and MACH Two Properties, a commercial real estate management company. For more information, visit www.sparcresearch.com or contact: SPARC Research, 1 (540) 351-5121, info@sparcresearch.com

