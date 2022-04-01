|
01.04.2022 15:09:03
SpareBank 1 SMN: Buy back of Tier 2: MING80 PRO og MING82 PRO
SpareBank 1 SMN has bought back NOK 429 million in Tier 2 bond issue with ticker MING80 PRO (ISIN: NO0010795917) and NOK 65 million in Tier 2 bond issue with ticker MING82 PRO (ISIN: NO0010806904).
Settlement date 6 April 2022.
Contact SpareBank 1 SMN:
Deputy Head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, telephone +47 73 58 64 66
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
