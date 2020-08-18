+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
18.08.2020 07:47:12

SpareBank 1 SMN : Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 12 and 13 August 2020 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 89.29 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 695 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows: 

Name:Allocated no. equity certificates:New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik671,746
Rolf Jarle Brøske6710,069
Tomm Bøyesen676,108
Kjell Fordal67246,168
Vegard Helland6735,058
Kjersti Hønstad674,770
Jan-Frode Janson6740,145
Unni Larsen671,095
Inge Lindseth678,769
Oddny Lysberg671,706
Nelly Maske6720,999
Ola Neråsen6742,620
Arne Nypan6726,554
Margrethe L. Resellmo17469
Berit Rustad673,831
Camilla Stang17469
Christina Straub17723
Hans Tronstad671,751

*) incl. close associates

 

Trondheim, 17 August 2020

                                                                                                    

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Nachrichten zu Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert.mehr Nachrichten