SpareBank 1 SMN – Mandatory notification of trade – Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 10 February purchased 39,299 equity certificates at a price of NOK 150.28

per equity certificate for use in the group’s savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 39,905 ECC’s.

Trondheim, 10 February 2022



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Trond Søraas, tel. 922 36 803





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act