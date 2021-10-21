SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 Gruppen – result 3rd quarter and the first three quarters of 2021.

SpareBank 1 SMN has an ownership share of 19.5 % in SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS. SpareBank 1 SMN’s share of SpareBank 1 Gruppen's profit after tax in the 3rd quarter was NOK 82.9 million. SpareBank 1 SMN’s share of SpareBank 1 Gruppen's profit after tax as of 30 September 2021 was NOK 297.8 million. The SpareBank 1 Gruppen’s profit before tax as of 30 September 2021 was NOK 2,816 million. Profit after tax was NOK 2,170 million. The controlling interest’s share of the profit in the 3rd quarter and as of 30 September 2021 was resp. NOK 425 and NOK 1.527 million. Profit before and after tax in the third quarter was resp. NOK 816 million and NOK 621 million. Fremtind, which is owned 65% by SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS, had a profit before tax of NOK 741 million in the third quarter. Fremtind’s profit before tax as of 30 September 2021 was NOK 2,408 million.

Oslo, 21 October 2021

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.