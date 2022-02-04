SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 Gruppen – result 4th quarter and the final year end of 2021

SpareBank 1 SMN has an ownership share of 19.5 % in SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS. SpareBank 1 SMN’s controlling interest share of SpareBank 1 Gruppen's profit after tax in the 4th quarter was NOK 173 (86) *million. SpareBank 1 SMN’s share of SpareBank 1 Gruppen's profit after tax as of 31 December 2021 was NOK 471 (193) million. The SpareBank 1 Gruppen’s profit before tax as of 31 December 2021 was NOK 4,153(1,817) million. Profit after tax was NOK 3,250 (1,393) million. The controlling interest’s share of the profit in the 4th quarter and as of 31 December 2021 was resp. NOK 888(439) and NOK 2,415(988) million. Profit before and after tax in the fourth quarter was resp. NOK 1,337 (764) million and NOK 1,080 (594) million. Fremtind, which is owned 65% by SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS, had a profit before tax of NOK 678 (583) million in the fourth quarter. Fremtind’s profit before tax as of 31 December 2021 was NOK 3,085 (1,505) million.

Oslo, 4 February 2022

*) Figures in parentheses indicate the amount of corresponding period in 2020

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.