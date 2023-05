Spark Networks Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Spark Networks SE (LOV) Monday reported net loss of $4.4 million for the first quarter, compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenues was $41.3 million, compared to $49.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. On a constant currency basis, revenue would have been $42.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million, or a 6% Adjusted EBITDA margin, compared to $1.0 million, or a 2% Adjusted EBITDA margin, in the first quarter of 2022.