08.03.2022 22:05:00

Spark Networks to Participate in the Annual ROTH Conference on March 15, 2022

BERLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that Company management will be hosting meetings with investors on March 15, 2022 during the 34th Annual ROTH Conference taking place March 13-15, 2022 in Dana Point, California.

(PRNewsfoto/Spark Networks SE)

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Spark Networks, contact either your representative at ROTH, or MKR Investor Relations, Spark Network's investor relations firm, at lov@mkr-group.com.

About Spark Networks SE

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

Contact

Investors:
Todd Kehrli/Joo-Hun Kim
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
lov@mkr-group.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spark-networks-to-participate-in-the-annual-roth-conference-on-march-15-2022-301498265.html

SOURCE Spark Networks SE

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Spark Networks SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Spark Networks SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Spark Networks SE (spons. ADRs) 2,35 -0,84% Spark Networks SE (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Feuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX extrem stark -- DAX zieht kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit hohen Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen deutlichen Erholungskurs ein. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen