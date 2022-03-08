|
08.03.2022 22:05:00
Spark Networks to Participate in the Annual ROTH Conference on March 15, 2022
BERLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that Company management will be hosting meetings with investors on March 15, 2022 during the 34th Annual ROTH Conference taking place March 13-15, 2022 in Dana Point, California.
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Spark Networks, contact either your representative at ROTH, or MKR Investor Relations, Spark Network's investor relations firm, at lov@mkr-group.com.
About Spark Networks SE
Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.
Contact
Investors:
Todd Kehrli/Joo-Hun Kim
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
lov@mkr-group.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spark-networks-to-participate-in-the-annual-roth-conference-on-march-15-2022-301498265.html
SOURCE Spark Networks SE
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spark Networks SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
05.04.18
|DGAP-News: Spark Networks SE (spons. ADRs) (EQS Group)
|
20.03.18
|DGAP-News: Spark Networks SE (spons. ADRs) (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Spark Networks SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Spark Networks SE (spons. ADRs)
|2,35
|-0,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX extrem stark -- DAX zieht kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit hohen Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen deutlichen Erholungskurs ein. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.