11.05.2023 12:30:00

Spark Networks to Report 2023 First Quarter Financial Results on May 15, 2023, and Host a Conference Call on May 16, 2023

BERLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that it will release its financial results for its 2023 first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Monday, May 15, 2023, after the close of the market. 

(PRNewsfoto/Spark Networks SE)

Management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on May 16, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the company's financial results. To access the live call, dial 1-888-349-0106 (US) or +1 412-902-0131 (International) and ask to join the SPARK call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.spark.net/investor-relations/home. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will remain available for one week. To access the call replay, dial 1- 877-344-7529 (US) or +1 412-317-0088 (International) and enter the replay passcode: 5755781.

About Spark Networks SE:
Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

For More Information             
Investor Contact:
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
Todd Kehrli
lov@mkr-group.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spark-networks-to-report-2023-first-quarter-financial-results-on-may-15-2023-and-host-a-conference-call-on-may-16-2023-301821877.html

SOURCE Spark Networks SE

