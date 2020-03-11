Spark Power Group Inc. Announces Details of its 2019 Q4 and Fiscal 2019 Results Release and Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), ("Spark Power", "Spark", or the Company"), today announced that Spark's management team will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, and 2019 annual financial results at 8:30am ET on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and 2019 annual financial results after markets close on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Wednesday, March 25, 2020 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time DIAL-IN NUMBER: 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 CONFERENCE ID: 7364977 WEBCAST: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2221054/394B6AAD737E143E4DCBAFA9896952DA

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log-in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

