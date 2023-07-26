SparkCognition Extends Middle East Presence with Expansion in Pakistan

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in B2B artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, today announced a further expansion into Pakistan through its partnership with Core9 and its latest customer, CHT Pakistan (Private) Limited, a textile subsidiary of CHT Group. CHT Pakistan is deploying SparkCognition's computer vision solution, Visual AI Advisor, to enhance worker safety, improve productivity, and help ensure personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance. This announcement builds on SparkCognition's existing relationships in Pakistan, including customers such as Punjab Beverages, a Pepsico Pakistan franchise bottling company, Kale Labs, a digital supply chain and salesforce automation technology company, and Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group (KMLG), a textiles and cement manufacturer.

Established in July 2005, CHT Pakistan produces high-quality products mainly for the textile industry and is an exclusively owned subsidiary of the CHT Group, a worldwide multinational company focused on specialty chemicals. Their products help improve the quality, functionality, and performance of textiles, binding materials, dyes, coats, and leather, as well as cleaning and care products for different fields of application.

"The textile industry is the backbone of Pakistan's economy and workforce, and CHT Pakistan has been committed to delivering innovative and sustainable products to textile companies across the country," said Haroon Ali Khan, CEO / Managing Director of CHT Pakistan (Private) Limited. "By implementing SparkCognition Visual AI Advisor, we can proactively monitor and address workplace safety with real-time insights while improving PPE compliance and preventing serious injuries."

SparkCognition Visual AI Advisor is a secure and proactive computer vision solution that leverages existing cameras to analyze situations in real time and provide actionable alerts. It scales to thousands of cameras using a low-code/no-code integration framework and deploys at the edge, ensuring privacy and enterprise security. Visual AI Advisor has been contracted on over 130,000 cameras, across 16 countries, and features 125+ pre-built use cases for safety, security, operational efficiency, quality control, and situational awareness.

"With AI rapidly expanding across Pakistan and the rest of the Middle East, SparkCognition is uniquely positioned to help businesses drive efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure safe operations with their breakthrough AI solutions," Nabeel Ahmad Tahir, CEO of Core9. "SparkCognition's growing presence in Pakistan, with customers like Punjab Beverages, Kale Labs, KMLG, and now, CHT Pakistan, demonstrates the trust and confidence placed in the company's capabilities and solutions."

"Workplace accidents take their toll with over 340 occupational incidents a year costing businesses in excess of $175 billion," said Stephen Gold, CMO of SparkCognition. "Our patented AI solutions, like Visual AI Advisor, enable organizations to keep workers safe, streamline processes, and avoid unplanned downtime."

