SparkCognition Named to 2022 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Promising AI Companies in the World

Unicorn valued AI software company recognized for fifth time on prestigious list

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition , a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions for industry, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 CB Insights AI 100 List. The list showcases the 100 most promising AI companies in the world, and this is SparkCognition's fifth time being recognized.

"This is the sixth year that CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100. This year's cohort spans 13 industries, working on everything from recycling plastic waste to improving hearing aids," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run, raising more than $6 billion, including 20 mega-rounds worth more than $100 million each. We're excited to watch the companies on this year's list continue to grow and create products and services that meaningfully impact the world around them."

SparkCognition delivers enterprise-scale AI solutions across key markets including oil and gas, renewables, manufacturing, transportation, government, cybersecurity, and more. These solutions are built using SparkCognition's portfolio of over 150 patents issued and pending around AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and visual AI technologies. SparkCognition partners with customers to solve their most critical problems, enabling them to quickly capitalize on their data with actionable insights based on real-time analysis, amplifying their return on investment, and redefining best practices.

"Over the past year, we've expanded our portfolio, accelerated adoption of our solutions at some of the largest organizations in the world, acquired four companies, advanced our commitment to R&D, and established our 50-acre AI proving ground called HyperWerx," said Stephen Gold, Chief Marketing Officer at SparkCognition. "Being recognized on the CB insights AI 100 list is terrific validation of the value we deliver to our customers and comes just months after achieving a unicorn valuation of $1.4 billion."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team picked 100 private market vendors from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Quick facts on the 2022 AI 100:

Equity funding and deals: Since 2017, the 2022 AI 100 cohort has raised $12 billion+ from 650 investors, across 300+ equity deals.

Unicorns: There are 16 companies with $1 billion+ valuations on the list.

To learn more about SparkCognition, visit www.sparkcognition.com .

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition's award-winning AI solutions allow organizations to predict future outcomes, optimize processes, and prevent cyberattacks. We partner with the world's industry leaders to analyze, optimize, and learn from data, augment human intelligence, drive profitable growth, and achieve operational excellence. Our patented AI, machine learning, and natural language technologies lead the industry in innovation and accelerate digital transformation. Our solutions allow organizations to solve critical challenges—prevent unexpected downtime, maximize asset performance, optimize prices, and ensure worker safety while avoiding zero-day cyberattacks on essential IT and OT infrastructure. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI solutions can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com .

SparkCognition Contact Info

Cara Schwartzkopf

Communications Manager

cschwartzkopf@sparkcognition.com

251-501-6121

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparkcognition-named-to-2022-cb-insights-ai-100-list-of-most-promising-ai-companies-in-the-world-301548936.html

SOURCE SparkCognition