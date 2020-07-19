SparkLabs Frontier-ASU to Host First Accelerator Demo Day 1

TEMPE, Ariz., July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SparkLabs Group (http://www.sparklabsgroup.com), a global network of startup accelerators and venture capital funds, will be hosting a virtual Demo Day for their newest accelerator, SparkLabs Frontier-ASU. SparkLabs Frontier-ASU Demo Day 1 will virtually bring together entrepreneurs, investors, corporate executives, media, and government leaders interested in engaging with its most recent accelerator startup graduates.

In addition to showcasing their startups, Dr. Jonny Kim, NASA astronaut, Navy SEAL, and Harvard medical graduate is slated as the keynote speaker for the event. Ji Mi Choi, AVP of ASU Entrepreneurship + Innovation, will also be speaking at the event about the partnership between SparkLabs Group and ASU Entrepreneurship + Innovation.

"Demo Day is the culmination of our program where our founders have the opportunity to highlight their vision and the impact of their business to attract investment and funding. These entrepreneurs have progressed their startups significantly and are looking forward to making the right connections at Demo Day to take their companies to the next level," says Jackie Roberts, Executive Director, SparkLabs Frontier-ASU.

SparkLabs Frontier-ASU is a new startup accelerator program launched in Fall 2019 by SparkLabs Group in partnership with Arizona State University Entrepreneurship + Innovation. The program offers both a fall preprogram and spring accelerator annually targeted at all students and alumni founders across its various undergraduate and graduate schools and programs, such as the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, W.P. Carey School of Business, and Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Established in 2013, SparkLabs Group has invested in over 280 startups globally and has its accelerator programs have a follow-on funding rate of over 70% within its portfolio companies.

Batch 1 startups participating in Demo Day 1 are:



NutriGMR, a healthy alternative to existing energy drinks, has created a scientifically backed formula focused on cognitive performance aimed at esports athletes.

Sensagrate uses real-time software to create intelligent traffic signals in an effort to minimize pedestrian and vehicle fatalities using their product Sensavision. They also recently released another product, SensaCAT, aimed at helping companies quickly scan employees and customers for COVID-19 symptoms.

ReSuture, a biomedical startup, simulates vascular surgery with lifelike accuracy for realistic medical training.

SparkLabs Frontier-ASU Demo Day 1 will hosted on Wed., July 22nd, 2020 from 11 pm - 12 pm PST. Registration is required to attend: http://tinyurl.com/asudemoday

About Arizona State University

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

About SparkLabs Group

SparkLabs Group (http://www.sparklabsgroup.com) is a network of startup accelerators and venture capital funds that has invested in over 280 companies across 6 continents.

