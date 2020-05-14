SparkLabs Global Ventures Promotes Jessica Jackley, Co-founder of Kiva.org, to General Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jessica Jackley, Co-founder of Kiva (http://www.kiva.org), has become a General Partner at SparkLabs Global Ventures (http://www.sparklabsglobal.com), a seed-stage venture capital fund that has invested in over 70 companies across 6 continents. She was previously a Venture Partner at the young venture capital firm that launched in 2013, and part of SparkLabs Group (http://www.sparklabsgroup.com) which is a network of startup accelerators and venture capital funds.

Jessica is Chief Impact Officer at Aspiration, a neobank that provides digital-only services for people to spend, save, and invest in a socially-conscious manner. The company focuses on helping customers align their spending with their social values via tools such as its Aspiration Impact Measurement (AIM) app.

Jessica also teaches Social Entrepreneurship at the Marshall School of Business at USC. She recently served as Walt Disney Imagineering's first Entrepreneur in Residence, focusing on projects related to corporate citizenship, the sharing economy, and happiness.

"I'm thrilled to continue working with the SparkLabs community to support innovative entrepreneurs around the world - something that's more important now than ever," Jessica Jackley stated.

For SparkLabs Global Ventures, Jessica will focus on fintech and sustainability related investments. She Co-founded Kiva.org, which was the world's first p2p microlending website to provide people affordable capital to start or expand a small business. To date, Kiva has provided over $1 billion in loans across 85 countries and 2.6 million borrowers at a 97.1% repayment rate.

"Getting to know Jessica over the past few years has been inspiring. Her passion for entrepreneurship, innovation and how it can positively impact people's lives is the driver that led us to give her a leadership role with SparkLabs Global Ventures, especially as we enter a post-COVID-19 world," explained Bernard Moon, Co-founder & General Partner of SparkLabs Global Ventures.

The early-stage venture capital fund primarily invests in the U.S. with a secondary focus on Asia and Europe. Data driven consumer and enterprise is the overarching theme of SparkLabs Global Ventures with its most active sectors in fintech, online entertainment, AI, and health.

About SparkLabs Global Ventures

SparkLabs Global Ventures is a global seed-stage investment fund. We believe business is now truly global, but most investors are not. Exceptional entrepreneurs that are building strong, category defining companies can be found anywhere. SparkLabs Global is a team of highly experienced entrepreneurs and operators based in London, Seoul, Singapore, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley that will focus on helping our entrepreneurs to develop, grow, network, and scale into other markets throughout the world. For more information, please visit http://www.sparklabsglobal.com

