SPARKS Expands ABA Services in Virginia with the Opening of a new Learning Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The event invites local families, businesses and community leaders to see the center and learn more about resources and services available to the community.

The new center is located at:

7001-B Loisdale Rd

Springfield, VA 22150

SPARKS is proud to serve the Washington, D.C., Southern Maryland and Northern Virginia areas with center-based and in-home services, providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), the most widely researched and empirically validated treatments available for individuals with autism. SPARKS' preschool-aged ABA programming supports many of the necessary skills for school, including communication and social skills.

SPARKS' Clinical Director, Dr. Genevieve Marshall shared, "We are excited to open a new learning center in Virginia, and expand our services to the Fairfax community. SPARKS is committed to providing the highest-quality ABA services to children with autism and their families".

There are immediate openings at the learning center for clients with morning and mid-day availability. SPARKS will continue to serve families at their homes and in the community from 9:00am-8:00pm. The Learning Center will offer a space to help build critical communication, social and independent living skills. These goals are achieved through a range of methods including discrete trial teaching and natural environmental teaching, but always with a heavy focus on play-based strategies to keep children engaged and having fun. Programs are available year-round with individual one-on-one support from highly trained Behavior Technicians and Board Certified Behavior Analysts who tailor program goals to each child's specific needs.

About Autism:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 1 in 68 children is on the autism spectrum. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, as well as unique abilities.

About SPARKS:

SPARKS provides personalized Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) services to individuals with autism and other developmental disorders from birth through adulthood. ABA targets language/communication, social skills, self-help skills, and problem behaviors while also providing parent education. SPARKS is part of the LEARN Provider Network, the leading network of providers serving children with autism and other special needs. LEARN Behavioral serves 3,000 families across 13 states. sparksaba.com.

SOURCE SPARKS