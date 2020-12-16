|
Sparks Promotes Kristy Elisano to Chief Marketing Officer
PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparks, a leading live + digital brand experience agency, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Kristy Elisano to Chief Marketing Officer. Previously holding the title Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Elisano continues to have an immeasurable impact on the company.
"Kristy amazes me daily," says Scott Tarte, CEO, Sparks. "No matter what we throw at her, she never flinches. She makes all of us better."
In this new role, Elisano will continue to oversee the strategic planning and development of Sparks' marketing and business development departments.
"Kristy is the kind of person who brings out the best in everyone she works with," says Jeffrey Harrow, Chairman, Sparks. "She is a mentor and an inspiration to so many of us at Sparks, including myself. Having been around her for many years, I'm so proud to recognize her as the incredible leader - and friend - she is."
With more than 20 years of industry experience, including 18 years at Sparks, Elisano brings an innovative and enthusiastic approach to everything she does and has proved herself invaluable to our team.
About Sparks.
Sparks is a live + digital experiential marketing agency. We specialize in creating connection--real human connection--onsite, online or anywhere. Through a mix of sound strategy, next-level creative and flawless execution, we create memorable trade show exhibits, live and virtual events, brand activations, retail environments, and other immersive experiences that deepen relationships, inspire action, and build trust--and we do it all over the world.
Visit www.wearesparks.com to learn more.
