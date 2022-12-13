13.12.2022 16:00:00

Sparrow Secures Record-Breaking $5.7 Million pure Angel Round

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparrow announced it has raised $5.7 million (so far) in a financing round composed solely of angel investors - the largest such round ever recorded.

This raise comes on the heels of the successful launch of the Sparrow Golf app in the Apple App Store earlier this year. The AI-driven app, which has garnered a glowing 4.6 star rating in the App Store, helps golfers improve their swing, resulting in longer, straighter drives and lower handicaps.

The company started in golf, but plans to eventually expand to provide athletes in all sports with advanced AI coaching.

"We're in the first inning of a brand-new industry – AI-guided athletic improvement," says Joe Chin, serial entrepreneur and founder/CEO of Sparrow. "We are starting off in golf, then plan to go into all sports, unlocking a potential $100 billion market."

Sparrow plans to close its record-breaking Angel round at the end of the year.

Sparrow's founders have created and sold 3 companies successfully and have helped build numerous sites/apps - one of which was bought by Twitter for $30 million and another is worth $3 billion. This Angel round was facilitated by the Keiretsu Forum, the largest angel network in the world.

About Sparrow:

Sparrow uses artificial intelligence (AI) in an app to help athletes improve - starting with Golf. After taking a video of your golf swing using the Sparrow app, Sparrow's AI will analyze it and give you tips to improve. Sparrow is like having a golf coach in your pocket. For more information: visit https://www.sparrowup.com/

Contact: Sereyna Bianchi, Director of Ops & Principal @ Sparrow | (704) 477.3827 sereyna@sparrowup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparrow-secures-record-breaking-5-7-million-pure-angel-round-301700662.html

SOURCE Sparrow

