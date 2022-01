Sparta, Raleigh Bike Maker Sells for Almost $2 Billion on Cycling Surge

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.In the world of finance, everyone gets to wheel and deal. But only a chosen few get to deal in two-wheelers.A private equity consortium led by New York-based KKR joined that exclusive club Monday, agreeing to shell out $1.8 billion for Accell, the maker of bicycle brands Sparta , Batavus, and Raleigh. It's a vote of confidence in a sector that performed well in the pandemic, is poised to do better, and that lends itself to lots of tire-some puns.