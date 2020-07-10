Spartan Controls Ltd. and AltaML Announce New Partnership

CALGARY, AB, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Spartan Controls and AltaML are pleased to announce they have entered into a formal partnership and strategic alliance to build transformative applications for the process industries in Western Canada. Combining their respective strengths in automation and applied artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), this new partnership will enable customers to unlock the true potential of existing operational data.

Modern industrial processes are utilizing an increasing number of industrial sensors, sophisticated process control systems, and a myriad of other industrial data systems in the safe and efficient operation of these facilities. These processes generate large volumes of data which creates the opportunity to leverage modern AI/ML technologies in a wide variety of applications.

"We are very excited to be working with AltaML to support our customers' digital transformation," said Terrance Chmelyk, Vice President, Industry Solutions and Digital Transformation, at Spartan Controls. "This strategic alliance allows us to offer clients unparalleled capability and bench strength in applied artificial intelligence — a proven process for managing a breadth of potential AI use cases from conceptualization to production solution."

Conceptualizing, developing, and commercializing AI/ML solutions will generate significant business value for process industries by leveraging AltaML's AI/ML development capability with Spartan's domain knowledge and expertise around industrial processes, automation, optimization, equipment and process reliability.

"Data Science is a team sport. Together, we possess the skill set required to implement AI solutions end-to-end including specialties in natural language processing, computer vision, time series data, and deep learning, as well as the requisite domain expertise to make these process industry solutions a reality" said Cory Janssen, Co-founder and CEO, AltaML.

The largest group of data science and engineering professionals in Canada have joined together to focus on the application of artificial intelligence in the process industries. AltaML and Spartan Controls are excited to work closely in the application of these modern technologies providing data analytic solutions across Canada and the rest of the world.

About Spartan Controls

Spartan Controls is the recognized leading provider of industrial automation, valves, measurement, and process control solutions in Western Canada. For over 55 years, Spartan has provided customers with high performance solutions, industry expertise, lifecycle support, and technical training — delivering value our customers want.

Our automation solutions are used in all process industries including oil and gas, oil sands, mining, pulp and paper, power, pipeline, and municipal. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences where expertise and collaboration come together.

For more information, please visit spartancontrols.com.

About AltaML

AltaML builds transformational software for business, powered by machine learning (ML). We partner with organizations using a co-development model where we can provide technical and strategic expertise on how to leverage their data with AI/ML to deliver significant ROI and new forms of competitive advantage. AltaML has successfully deployed AI solutions across many industries including health care, energy, utilities, construction, agriculture, financial services, and more.

For more information visit www.altaml.com.

SOURCE Spartan Controls Ltd