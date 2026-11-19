Spartan Metals (TSXV: W; US-OTC: SPRMF) estimates it would cost $683 million to build an underground tungsten and molybdenum mine at Victorio in New Mexico, with a plant to turn tungsten concentrate into a feedstock for cutting tools and other industrial products.

The project, about 440 km southwest of state capital Santa Fe, would operate for 24 years, according to a preliminary economic assessment released Thursday. The study estimates an after-tax net present value (NPV) of $2.14 billion, at an 8% discount rate, and a 31% internal rate of return. The project requires another $2.03 billion in spending to sustain the operation over its life.

“Both metals contribute to those economics, so continued price appreciation for either metal can make a meaningful difference to the underlying project economics,” Spartan CEO Brett Marsh said in the release. “Victorio could become a lasting domestic source of tungsten and molybdenum for U.S. industrial and defense customers.”

The United States last mined tungsten commercially in 2015, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. China accounts for about 85% of global capacity to refine ammonium paratungstate, the intermediate product Victorio would make, according to S&P Global. China’s export controls are keeping supply tight even as some buyers balk at elevated prices, Fastmarkets reported Thursday.

Spartan shares closed unchanged at C26¢ apiece on Thursday in Toronto, valuing the company at about C$15.4 million ($10.7 million).

Price sensitivity

The study assumes $1,350 per 10 kg of tungsten trioxide and $20 per lb. of molybdenum. At the lowest prices tested, $750 per 10 kg for tungsten trioxide and $15 per lb. for molybdenum, the after-tax NPV falls to $392 million and the return to 14%.

Victorio would use block caving, an underground method that uses gravity to break the rock. The study projects annual recovery of about 4,100 tonnes of tungsten trioxide contained in ammonium paratungstate and 8.65 million lb. of molybdenum in concentrate. Inferred resources account for 39% of scheduled plant feed.

An August resource estimate puts measured and indicated resources at 76.7 million tonnes grading 0.1% tungsten trioxide and 0.09% molybdenum, containing 165.5 million lb. and 147.9 million lb., respectively. Another 92.4 million inferred tonnes grade 0.09% tungsten trioxide and 0.06% molybdenum, for 187.6 million lb. and 130 million lb., respectively.

Next steps

Spartan plans to advance Victorio to prefeasibility. The study recommends $13.2 million of work, including drilling, metallurgical testing and studies of water supply and tailings. Spartan has an option on the core claims from Donegan Resources. Exercising it requires cash payments, $14 million in exploration spending and a feasibility study by 2034 under a March agreement.

Other tungsten projects are advancing elsewhere in North America. Canada’s federal government on Monday conditionally approved up to C$14 million in financing for Fireweed Metals (TSX: FWZ; US-OTC: FWEDF) to help advance its Mactung tungsten project toward a construction decision.

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