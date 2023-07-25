SpartanNash Debuts Remodeled Stores under its Flagship Family Fare Retail Banner

The former No Frills, Sun Mart and Dan's Supermarkets locations are now Family Fare, with an enhanced store experience and new shopper loyalty program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) is upgrading store guest experiences across the Midwest by consolidating its No Frills, Sun Mart and Dan's Supermarket retail banners into Family Fare, its flagship retail banner. Family Fare is best known for everyday value and convenience, outstanding service and a commitment to community. This summer, seven stores in Nebraska were remodeled and there are five more planned conversions for 2023, to be completed in North Dakota by the end of summer.

"Family Fare brings hometown appeal, value and service to neighborhoods in communities large and small," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Amy McClellan . "Converting these stores was part of our long-range plan to leverage the strength and equity of our banner brands for growth and operational efficiency. We are proud to unify and strengthen our retail experience by bringing Family Fare to new places in the Midwest where SpartanNash has been present for many years."

In addition to contemporary décor and store layout changes to improve the overall guest experience, the re-banner to Family Fare offers store guests an enhanced loyalty and rewards program featuring digital coupons, fuel rewards and weekly grocery savings. To celebrate, stores in Nebraska held grand reopening events where Associates partnered with local schools to host celebrations featuring family-friendly games, activities and Our Family® food.

"The grand reopening events are perfectly aligned with the SpartanNash mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life and are a great way for our Associates to strengthen their connections with neighborhood store guests," McClellan said, adding that the events raised more than $7,000 to benefit local schools. Bismarck, N.D. stores will replicate these parties on Aug. 5, completing the 12-store launch.

All Family Fare stores will remain SpartanNash-operated, and store guests can expect an enhanced shopping experience with new amenities and benefits.

To learn more about Family Fare, please visit shopfamilyfare.com .

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

