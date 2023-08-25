|
25.08.2023 13:30:00
SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced that on Aug. 23, 2023, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.215 per common share. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 15, 2023. As of Aug. 22, 2023, there were 34,616,396 common shares outstanding.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
KayleighCampbell
Head of Investor Relations
kayleigh.campbell@spartannash.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance
SVP, Communications
press@spartannash.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartannash-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301909494.html
SOURCE SpartanNash
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SpartanNash Companymehr Nachrichten
|
16.08.23
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.05.23
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.23
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.22
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.08.22
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.06.22
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
18.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: SpartanNash Company legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SpartanNash Companymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SpartanNash Company
|20,60
|0,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede: US-Börsen zum Handelsende fester -- ATX und DAX gehen mit minimalen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen nur noch leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.